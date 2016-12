Related Coverage Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher linked by death

NIAGARA FALLS, NY (WIVB) – Actress and entertainer Debbie Reynolds made people smile for decades.

New 4 dug into our archives to find a news clip from decades ago. We talked to her when she performed at the Festival of Lights in 1987.

Reynolds passed away Wednesday at the age of 84.

She became “America’s Sweetheart” when she first appeared in Singin’ in the Rain when she was just 19 years old.