DUNKIRK, NY (WIVB) – Fieldbrook Foods is adding dozens of new jobs.

The Governor’s office says the ice cream factory has just completed a four million dollar expansion.

This financial scoop will lead to 61 new jobs.

Fieldbrook Foods produces 25 million gallons of ice cream and more than 120 million boxes of frozen treats every year.

They will now have about 640 full-time employees.