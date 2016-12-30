Flynn now at the helm of the Erie Co. DA’s office

By Published:
flynn

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) There’s a new man serving as Erie County’s top prosecutor today.

John Flynn was sworn in as the new district attorney in a ceremony at the Old County Hall in downtown Buffalo this morning.

Flynn takes over for Michael Flaherty, who served as acting DA for the last year, but lost to Flynn on election day.

His bio includes being Assistant District Attorney, educator and Judge as well as former Commander in the U.S. Naval Reserve.

He earned his law degree from SUNY Buffalo Law School and lives in Tonawanda with his wife and five children.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s