Flynn now at the helm of the Erie Co. DA’s office

BUFFALO, NY (WIVB) There’s a new man serving as Erie County’s top prosecutor today.

John Flynn was sworn in as the new district attorney in a ceremony at the Old County Hall in downtown Buffalo this morning.

Flynn takes over for Michael Flaherty, who served as acting DA for the last year, but lost to Flynn on election day.

His bio includes being Assistant District Attorney, educator and Judge as well as former Commander in the U.S. Naval Reserve.

He earned his law degree from SUNY Buffalo Law School and lives in Tonawanda with his wife and five children.