Free rides and discounted cab rates for New Year’s Eve

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thousands of people are expected to gather around downtown Buffalo to watch the ball drop on New Year’s Eve Saturday.

The city may not have Uber or Lyft for those that plan on drinking, but there are plenty of other options for people to get home safely

Designated Drivers of Buffalo is offering a unique service. They’re offering free rides to anyone in need. One driver will take you home and another driver will take your car home too.

“We feel the number one reason people tend to drink and drive is for no other reason than wanting their vehicle home with them,” said Michael Mule, CEO of Designated Drivers of Buffalo.

This is the 9th year for the William Mattar Safe and Sober Free Ride Home Program. Mattar is picking up the tab for those that get a ride home.

“We’ve seen over the years that people can get very seriously injured by distracted and drunk drivers so we wanted to do something about that,” said Mattar.

The company will have at least 90 drivers on the roads. The program pays for rides from the city to a drop off location of up to 20 miles away.

Mule says he believes his service has prevented many from drinking and driving.

“We certainly know we’ve affected so many lives, whether it’s the person we’ve driven home directly or somebody innocent on the road that we may have protected, one way or another we know that we’ve definitely affected lives and at the end of the day that’s really what it’s about,” said Mule.

New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest nights of the year for cab drivers. Liberty Cab is offering special services NYE.

If you download the Curb app, you can get $15 off your first trip with the promo code LIBERTY.

Liberty Cab have more than 400 cabs on the roads Saturday night.

The taxi company will be available all night long, Designated Drivers of Buffalo will be out from midnight to 4 am.

Designated Drivers of Buffalo recommends calling an hour before you need a ride.