Hertel Ave Deep South Taco to officially open it’s doors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Friday workers put the final touches on a project that could bring new life to a less busy section of Hertel.

“I think it might bring it up a little more and make it much nicer,” said Norine Cancilla, neighbor.

“This has been a little over 2 years in the making I bought this property 2 years and 2 months ago it was supposed to be the first of Deep South Tacos and it’s now the second Deep South Taco,” said Richard Hamilton, Deep South Taco Owner.

After several months of construction, Deep South Taco at the corner of Starin Ave and Hertel will officially open it’s doors Sunday. Inside can seat about 88 people, and the outdoor patio can seat more than 150.

“I think it’s a terrific idea my son can’t wait to go in there he’s a real Mexican food fanatic,” said Kevin Towey, neighbor.

Though some residents see the new restaurant as a great addition to the neighborhood, the project was not met with open arms by all people who live close by. Owner Richard Hamilton says he spent months working to find a solution with residents who expressed noise and traffic concerns.

“After many meetings with the city and hopefully living up to our word we quelled most of that worry. There was only about 3 or 4 neighbors but they were a very vocal majority,” said Hamilton.

The patio has a 55 foot screen. The screen does not have speakers, and the restaurant will not have live music. Instead 6 patio speakers will play ambient music. Hamilton says the outside was designed to limit and control the noise.

The Mexican eatery also has parking space for more than 20 cars.

“I understand their concerns with traffic and things like that but I don’t think it will make much of a difference,” said Towey.

Even though the official opening is planned for Sunday, it may open at 7 or 7:30 Saturday night.

The owner said a third location in Buffalo is also in the works, but we can’t share where it’s going to be just yet. He says he’ll make that announcement in February.