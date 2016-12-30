New Year’s Eve planning and preparing underway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The hours are ticking down — 2016 is almost in the books. Thousands of people are preparing to ring in the new year in Buffalo and the city is making sure it’s one of the greatest parties to be at.

WalletHub has ranked Buffalo the fifth best city to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

“If it’s not on your bucket list — put it on your bucket list and come,” said DJ Jickster from 97Rock who has been hosting the New Year’s Eve celebration for a decade.

The city hosts a number of events including the annual ball drop at Roosevelt Plaza. The show includes lives music and fireworks.

“Every year the ball drop and fireworks display gets bigger, better, brighter than ever,” said Mayor Byron Brown. “This year the Skylighters say have something very special in store for us.”

The mayor wouldn’t elaborate, saying he did not want to ruin the surprise.

While the city has a lot plans in the works – so do the police. They’re increasing the number of uniformed and undercover police officers who will be at the ball drop.

State Police are upping their DWI patrols as part of their Stay Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative.

“We have a lot of people who will leave their parties on New Years around midnight intoxicated, driving, wishing people happy new years on their phones,” said State Trooper Jim O’Callaghan. “You put those two things together and you get into an accident or something like that. that’s what we’re looking for — we’re looking for drivers who put drivers or other drivers in danger on the roadways this holiday season.”