AUBURN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the City of Auburn are trying to find a missing teenager.

Investigators say 15-year-old Christian McCaffrey ran away from his residence at Cayuga Centers on Thursday. It is believed that he may be trying to return to the Buffalo area.

He is described as a 5’8, 145 lb. white male with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Auburn Police Department at 315-253-3231.