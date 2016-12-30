Small commuter plane missing near Cleveland

planemissing

CLEVELAND (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says crews are searching Lake Erie for a plane that went missing overnight shortly after takeoff from a small Cleveland airport along the shore.

The Columbus-bound Cessna Citation 525 departed Burke Lakefront Airport late Thursday night with six people aboard and disappeared from radar about 2 miles over the lake.

The Coast Guard says there’s been no sign of debris or passengers. Coast Guard official James Cox in Buffalo says no emergency beacon has been detected.

Weather prevented a boat search overnight, but aircraft were being used. A ship was headed from Detroit to help. The agency says waters in the area are about 50 feet deep.

Cox says the plane is kept at Ohio State University’s airfield, but the travelers aren’t affiliated with OSU.

 

