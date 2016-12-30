Southern WNY region, already snow-covered, slammed again

By Published:
southernsnow

HOLLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lake effect snow remained persistent in parts of Cattaragus and southern Erie counties, ushering in what is sure to be a white New Year for many in Western New York.

Southern roads were nearly impassable Friday morning, as crews worked to keep up with snow fall rates of up to two inches an hour.

That’s not as heavy as the last lake effect event a few weeks ago, but certainly enough to make for a messy commute.

Most students will be returning to school on Tuesday, meaning their lots had to be cleared ahead of the holiday.

Because they were off today, many kids spent the day outside; and after a week of vacation, some of them at their parents’ request.

“Last night we had a little bit, and then I woke up this morning to redo the driveway and there’s about a foot on the ground,” said Daryl Clinch. “I wasn’t expecting that at all so we decided to get the Razor out and do some sledding.

“I just love the snow, because we snowboard and we love being out in it,” he added, pointing to his 5-year-old son, Gunner. “Watching him play in it. When I was younger, I used to love it. It just brings back the memories and I enjoy it. And then the dog loves it as well.”

 

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s