Southern WNY region, already snow-covered, slammed again

HOLLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lake effect snow remained persistent in parts of Cattaragus and southern Erie counties, ushering in what is sure to be a white New Year for many in Western New York.

Southern roads were nearly impassable Friday morning, as crews worked to keep up with snow fall rates of up to two inches an hour.

That’s not as heavy as the last lake effect event a few weeks ago, but certainly enough to make for a messy commute.

Most students will be returning to school on Tuesday, meaning their lots had to be cleared ahead of the holiday.

Because they were off today, many kids spent the day outside; and after a week of vacation, some of them at their parents’ request.

“Last night we had a little bit, and then I woke up this morning to redo the driveway and there’s about a foot on the ground,” said Daryl Clinch. “I wasn’t expecting that at all so we decided to get the Razor out and do some sledding.

“I just love the snow, because we snowboard and we love being out in it,” he added, pointing to his 5-year-old son, Gunner. “Watching him play in it. When I was younger, I used to love it. It just brings back the memories and I enjoy it. And then the dog loves it as well.”