The Audcast, Episode 12: Bruins loss sums up Sabres’ struggles

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On the twelfth episode of The Audcast, News 4 Sports’ Tom Martin and Joe Yerdon wonder what it’s going to take for the Buffalo Sabres to avoid another year without a postseason, and if the current Sabres regime should be feeling the heat.

It has come to that point. Buffalo sits dead last in the Atlantic division with 34 points, coming off a 3-2 home loss to Boston in which they led 2-0 after the first period. The Sabres are chasing the Bruins in the playoff standings. It was an unfortunate loss to say the least.

