The Audcast, Episode 12: Bruins loss sums up Sabres’ struggles

Tom and Joe have tried to avoid pessimism with regard to the Sabres, but after another important game goes awry, it might be time to ask bigger questions

By Published:
The Audcast

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On the twelfth episode of The Audcast, News 4 Sports’ Tom Martin and Joe Yerdon wonder what it’s going to take for the Buffalo Sabres to avoid another year without a postseason, and if the current Sabres regime should be feeling the heat.

It has come to that point. Buffalo sits dead last in the Atlantic division with 34 points, coming off a 3-2 home loss to Boston in which they led 2-0 after the first period. The Sabres are chasing the Bruins in the playoff standings. It was an unfortunate loss to say the least.

Click the widget below to listen to the podcast or to download to your computer or mobile device.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s