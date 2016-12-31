BPD hit man with police vehicle after he threatens officers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Police tell us they have an individual in custody following a SWAT call Saturday afternoon.

BPD were called to Chicago and Fulton Streets around 12:30 pm after someone reported a man making threats with a large knife. Police say the man was inside the home but eventually came out and began threatening officers with deadly force. The SWAT Team and Crisis Management Team were both called to the scene.

A Facebook Live video shows officers surrounding an individual and then a BPD cruiser backs up and hits the person.

Police tell us the man was aggressively approaching officers with a large knife when he was hit by the police vehicle.

The man was taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries, according to police. He is in police custody.

Buffalo Police tell us they have opened an internal affairs case regarding the incident to determine whether officers were threatened with deadly force and if their action was justified.

Sources say police have been called to this address in the past.

If you have information about what happened, call or text the confidential tip line (716)-847-2255.