Smokers vow to quit heading into the New Year: how to do it

As the ball drops in Roosevelt Plaza Saturday evening. Western New Yorkers will vow to smoke their last cigarette.
Nearly 7 out 10 people in the U.S. want to quit smoking in 2017.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), getting a primary care provider’s advice and assistance more than doubles the odds that a person will quit successfully. In addition to providing a range of support options for quitting, a medical professional can help patients decide what treatment course is best for them, whether medication, counseling or relaxation therapy.