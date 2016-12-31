Unique pets available for adoption at the SPCA

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) —Many of you have resolutions for the New Year to help better yourself. Losing weight, quitting smoking, top the list of favorites, but how about doing something to make someone else’s or rather something else’s life better? The SPCA of Erie County works around the clock all year round to help make the lives of troubled animals a little bit better. Typically dogs and cats are the hot ticket item of local rescues, especially around the holidays. This year two little noisy trouble makers are waiting for their turn for a new shot at life.

Patricia Burg, Assistant Farm Manager of the Erie county SPCA told News 4,”Our noisy little friends Mutt and Jeff! We have a pair of roosters right now that are up for adoption. They were found wandering around Cheektowaga. And it took a few days for people to catch them so they could be brought here.”

Mutt and Jeff are unlike a lot of other roosters. There isn’t competition between the two rather they are best friends.

Burg said, “They kind of treat each other really well. They kind of do the things they do for girls towards each other. Here’s the food bowl, here’s the protect each other from predators. You eat while I watch, I eat while you watch kind of thing.”

They’ve been very nice for the handlers as well. They are up for adoption together, but not everyone would be perfect parents. These guys need a special home. She said, “We’re looking for somebody who probably has a farm, has some hens already maybe, or just likes to have chickens around and they don’t mind the roosters crowing.”

If you are a farm owner and roosters may be a bit too noisy for you, there are plenty of other barn yard buddies you can bring home.She said, “We have a pot belly pig who’s up for adoption. He’s a youngster. He’s about 14-15 months old. Very nice, very friendly.”

And if pigs aren’t your style there are three very photogenic goats who were hamming it up for the camera.Burg shared with News 4, “They’re really cuties and a lot of fun.”

If you’re an animal lover but don’t have the resources to take care of these farm rescues, there are plenty of other things you can do to help out the SPCA.

She said, “There always a list of donation items on our website if you can’t come and help. People who have the time to volunteer there is plenty of volunteer positions at the shelter.”

So here’s to a new year, a new way to help, and possibly a few new roosters.