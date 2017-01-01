A year in review: the top local stories in 2016 that had you talking

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – On News 4, we take a look back at the top stories every month that had you talking in 2016.

JANUARY:2016 came in hot, or rather unseasonably warm. After going through the warmest December on record with low snow totals, many expected the bottom to fall out in January.

Of course the cold and snow came and winter made its usual comeback.

FEBRUARY: A Buffalo Police Officer’s Vine videos went viral, landing him in trouble. That takes our top spot in February. Officer Richard Hy, a three-year veteran of the force was suspended for violating the departments social media policy. He claimed to post these videos to show the “human side of the badge,” but his department wasn’t laughing,

MARCH: A News 4 investigates story got people talking in March, A psychiatric patient under care at the Erie County Medical Center went on a rampage, injuring three mental health employees, and it was all caught on camera.

APRIL: Tragedy at a popular downtown hot spot. A Lancaster man died after a fall from Pearl Street Grill and Brewery. The community mourned the loss of the Daemen College Graduate student in the days that followed.

MAY: And just a month later, an iconic Buffalo restaurant is hit with violence. The Anchor bar on Main Street was the location of a targeted shooting. Line Cook Freddie Dizon was shot and killed.

JUNE: Drama off the ice for a Sabres star. A Snap chat video released and two crime reports are filed against Sabres’ left winger Evander Kane by two women. This all happened at Buffalo bar called Bottom’s Up on Chippewa Street. Buffalo Police investigated what they call an “altercation” inside the bar

JULY: A massive water main break impacts 200 thousand Western New Yorkers in Erie and Genessee County. It put dozens of communities under a boil water advisory for days.

Bottled water flew off the shelves at local grocery stores.

AUGUST: A North Tonawanda Firefighter targeted by racist threats dealt with a fire on his own property and made national headlines. Kenneth Walker found a message in his mailbox containing a racist message and a threat, days later his home was burned down. Matthew Jurado was eventually charged with 2nd degree arson.

SEPTEMBER: A small town mourned the loss of three. Three people were killed when two small planes collide in mid-air in North Collins landing in a field near Jennings Road.

Aviation experts say we may never know how exactly this tragedy happened.

OCTOBER: some of Buffalo’s top Mexican restaurants were hit with a federal raid. 25 employees at four local restaurants were arrested by federal agents. All 4 are run by the same owner. Investigators say that owner hired multiple undocumented immigrants and paid them in cash.

NOVEMBER: A major stretch of Route 5 was closed down after a massive fire at the old Bethlehem Steel Plant. The fire quickly spread engulfing nearly the entire site, which covers roughly six blocks in the city of Lackawanna. The community living around the site struggled with the impact on their homes and in the air.

DECEMBER: And finally we close out the year with whats become known as “the Rex-it.” The Bills released head coach Rex Ryan and brother Rob Ryan from their duties on the team.

Anthony Lynn, the Bills’ offensive coordinator is named interim head coach. And with that, the team enters a New Era heading into the new year.