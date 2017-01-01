Bills fall to Jets in season finale, end season 7-9

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Bills 2016 season came to an end in New Jersey, falling to the Jets 30-10, missing the playoffs for the 17th straight season.

The Jets controlled the momentum of the game from start to finish, taking a 7-0 lead in the second quarter on a Ryan Fitzpatrick touchdown pass to Bilal Powell. Buffalo trailed 10-3 at halftime.

New York jumped out to a 30-3 lead after a botched kick-off return by Buffalo in New York’s end zone with three minutes remaining in the game.

EJ Manuel started at quarterback for Buffalo: He finished 9-for-20 passing and 86 yards in three quarters. Cardale Jones replaced him, making his NFL debut. Jones threw for 96 yards and an interception. The Bills only touchdown came from Mike Gillislee, who punched it in from a yard out with under a minute remaining.

The Bills defense gave up two passing touchdowns to Fitzpatrick, who likely played his last game for the Jets.

LeSean McCoy left the game in the first half with a foot injury, and was seen in a walking boot leaving the team’s locker room.

Buffalo will have its season ending press conference on Monday. Doug Whaley will meet with the media at 2:00.