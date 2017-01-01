Man drives drunk, hits car and three pedestrians

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were rushed to the hospital Sunday morning after a man drove drunk and crashed into another car and also hit three pedestrians.

It happened just after one o’clock Sunday morning at Richmond Avenue and Bryant Street.

Police say a 31-year-old man from Utica hit a car, veered off the road and hit a pole before hitting three people.

Two of the three pedestrians are in critical condition at ECMC. Two people in the other vehicle have minor injuries.

The driver was taken into custody and is facing DWI and other charges.