Man drives drunk, hits car and three pedestrians

By Published:
WEB TAG Buffalo Police, BPD, Cuffs, Siren, Badge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were rushed to the hospital Sunday morning after a man drove drunk and crashed into another car and also hit three pedestrians.

It happened just after one o’clock Sunday morning at Richmond Avenue and Bryant Street.

Police say a 31-year-old man from Utica hit a car, veered off the road and hit a pole before hitting three people.

Two of the three pedestrians are in critical condition at ECMC. Two people in the other vehicle have minor injuries.

The driver  was taken into custody and is facing DWI and other charges.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s