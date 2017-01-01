Standoff in Wellsville ends peacefully four hours later

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Scary moments Sunday morning in Wellsville after a man with two loaded handguns was involved in a standoff with police.

It happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Franklin Street.

Wellsville Police and New York State Troopers responded to a home for a report of a domestic dispute involving a person with a gun.

When they got there police say the suspect, 36-year-old Edward Shae III, had left the home and went to get another gun.

Officers confronted him but Shae ignored their commands to drop the gun.

The standoff lasted for four hours before the man peacefully surrendered.

Shae was taken to Jones Memorial Hospital for an evaluation.

He is facing several charges including second degree harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child. He is behind bars on $20,000 bail.

