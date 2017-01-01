Violent start to the New Year as police investigate four shootings in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating four separate shootings throughout the City of Buffalo. Three of the shootings were fatal, and two happened on the same block.

The string of shootings began early Sunday morning in the city.

The first happened at 1 a.m. in the first block of Byrd Avenue. Buffalo Police say that is where a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times and died. Police believe he was involved in a fight with another person.

The second shooting happened just a half an hour later. Dozens of police officers rushed to the 2100 block of Niagara Street, near Acqua Restaurant. Police say a 24-year-old man was shot there. He was taken to ECMC where he is listed in critical condition

Hours later,shots rang out again on the same black as the first shooting. Police were called to McNeeley Way just after 6:30 a.m. Detectives say a 25-year-old man was shot and killed. Police say they are working to find out if it is connected to the first shooting on Byrd Way.

The final shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Gold Street in the Lovejoy neighborhood. Details are limited but News 4 learned a woman was shot and killed.

Murray Holman with the Stop the Violence Coalition was at Gold Street after the shooting happened. Holman says he was there to comfort the family.

He said New Year’s Eve was quiet, but it did not take long for the violence to start. Holman says this is not how the city should welcome in 2017.

“It’s just senseless. It’s not the norm, it should not be the norm. Every year during this time we get three or four homicides, or one homicide. It shouldn’t be the norm of the new year,” Holman said. “It sparks off at two or three in the morning. Ya know people with attitudes and missions of deviousness come through and we have mayhem and that’s just not the way we should be going about things.”

Holman says he plans on working with Lovejoy District Common Council Member, Rich Fontana about a plan to put an end to the violence.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 847-2255.

