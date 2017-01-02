Bills’ GM Doug Whaley holds season ending press conference

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Doug Whaley met with the media on Monday afternoon for the Bills’ annual season ending press conference. It is the first time he has spoken publicly since Rex Ryan was fired.

“7-9. Not good enough,” Whaley said to open the presser.

Whaley was asked right away about the decision process in the firing of Ryan and said that Terry and Kim Pegula spoke directly with Ryan when it happened. He added that he was not privyed to the details of the conversation between the Pegulas and Ryan when that conversation happened.

“I was told by my boss that I would no longer be working with a certain person.”

He also said that Rex Ryan recommended Anthony Lynn as head coach when the two parted ways.

In regards to the Bills coaching search, Whaley confirmed he will lead the search to fill the role. He added that team president Russ Brandon will not be a part of the search, given his expanded responsibilities with Pegula Sports Entertainment.

Whaley doubled down on the benching of Tyrod Taylor against the Jets as a business decision.

“If we were in the playoffs or trying to get to the playoffs and the Jets game meant something he would have played,” Whaley said. He also said Taylor’s future with the team will not be determined until a new head coach is hired.

“A new coaching staff is going to come in and evaluate every single player on this roster.”

Whaley said the coaching search would begin as soon as he ended the press conference, and that it would not be a rushed process.

“You don’t want to rush a decision like this, you want to make the right decision.”