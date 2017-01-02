Frustrated Taylor on losing starting job vs. Jets: “It was taken from me”

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A day after Tyrod Taylor was benched for the Bills’ season finale versus the New York Jets – a game the Bills lost by 20 – the second-year starter vented his frustrations to reporters, calling the decision unfair.

“I didn’t lose my starting job,” Taylor said. “It was taken from me.”

He continued: “Definitely disappointed in how [the benching] went down… There’s a business side to this thing. I’m not a rookie, I knew that. You just have to deal with it.”

Taylor said he spoke briefly to GM Doug Whaley about the decision, one that was in all likelihood motivated by the injury clause in Taylor’s contract that would hand him a massive payday were he to sustain a serious injury. Taylor said Whaley mentioned the decision also factored in a desire to see the other quarterbacks get playing time, but he’s not satisfied with that explanation as it relates to his future.

Tyrod was asked if the benching shows a lack of confidence in him on the part of the Bills.

“That’s fair to say,” he said. “That’s what I think it showed.”

Taylor’s contract allows for the Bills to cut him after this season if they so desire. If they choose to keep him, his salary will increase to $27.5 million next year.