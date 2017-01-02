Soaking rain ahead Tuesday; Lake snow moves in by Wednesday

**Lake effect snow WATCH in place for Southern Erie, Wyoming,Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties from Wednesday at 1 PM through Friday at 5 PM. 8-15″ of snow possible in the most persistent lake bands.**

Clouds will stick around heading into the evening tonight. Most scattered rain showers south of Buffalo will taper off leaving behind just a few patches of drizzle. Lows will stay in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday morning will feature just a few scattered showers before a more potent system arrives Tuesday afternoon/evening. Widespread rain will move through all of the region from south to north beginning mid-morning along the Pennsylvania border. The rain should reach the metro toward early afternoon and become soaking, possibly moderate at times through the evening commute before tapering overnight Tuesday night.

Following the cold front, colder air starts to pour into the area for the late week along with snow showers and some lake effect snow potential. There is the potential for a foot or more of snowfall accumulation across some of the ski country late week. A more widespread disturbance may disrupt lake snows Friday with a more general light snowfall. There continues to be some lake effect snow potential on the weekend with temperatures struggling into the upper teens by Sunday.

TONIGHT: Cloudy, Scattered rain showers, Low: 35-40, Wind: SE 8-16

TUESDAY: Milder, Few morning showers, widespread soaking rain arrives for the afternoon into early evening, High: 48-50, Wind: S/SE 10-18, Low: 34

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Turning Colder, Chance of a Rain shower early, Scattered snow showers for the afternoon with some lake effect snow potential later in the day particularly across the ski country, AM High: 36, Low: 20

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, Colder, Scattered snow showers with localized lake effect snow, High: 26, Low: 18

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, Light snow, High: 23, Low: 16

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, Scattered snow showers, High: 26, Low: 15

SUNDAY: Very Cold, Little Change, High: 24, Low: 14

MONDAY: A few degrees warmer. Partly cloudy skies. High: 27

