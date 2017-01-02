Local meal prep service wants to help one Western New Yorker lose weight for free

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A lot of people are kicking off the year with resolutions to get fit and lose weight. A meal prep service called 95 Nutrition wants to help one local person do that for free.

The Grand Island based business is on a mission to end fad dieting and teach people portion control and how to eat properly for life. 95 Nutrition creates healthy dishes and even desserts. They say they take the guessing out of portion control and do it for you.

The owner says it’s a sustainable diet program that’s meant to show people you can still eat your favorite dishes as long as you’re eating the right amount.

Right now the business is looking for someone who’d like to lose weight and change their lives. The person who is chosen will receive free meal prep and coaching for 6 months.

“Ninety percent of people lose weight through starvation and what we’re focused on here is portion control and teaching someone how to lose weight through portion control which is a long term weight loss program. A lot of people are out there they’re searching they’re looking for that answer maybe a pill or a fad diet that they’re looking into but I’m here to tell you that it’s about the way you’re eating,” said Lindsey O’Farrell, 95 Nutrition Owner.

Go to http://95nutrition.com/ to apply.