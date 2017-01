ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police say a man was driving 109 mph when he was pulled over and arrested for DWI.

Officers spotted 24-year-old Adam Lauer of Lockport travelling 109 mph in a 65 mph zone on the 219 Sunday. After failing several field sobriety tests, Lauer was found to have a .16% B.A.C.

He was arrested and charged with speeding, reckless driving and two counts of DWI.

Lauer posted 200 dollars bail and is scheduled to appear in Orchard Park Town Court at a later date.