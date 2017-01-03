4 arrested on drug charges after taxi is pulled over

Published:
TOWN OF AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people face drug charges after Erie County Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a cab on the Route 400 Expressway.

Authorities say the deputy who stopped the taxi smelled marijuana, leading to a search of the car. That search allegedly led police to six bags of heroin, along with crack cocaine and marijuana.

Luis Cedeno, 28, who was driving the cab, faces traffic and drug charges. Passengers Timothy Nye, 28, Joett Fisher, 47, and Cristalee Carrasquillo, 26, all face drug charges.

All four were released on bail.

