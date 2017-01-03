Another rally calls for Paladino’s ouster

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday’s rally against Buffalo Board of Education member Carl Paladino was decidedly smaller than the first on Niagara Square last week.

That rally preceded the school board’s special meeting, but it carried the same energy and the same message as the more than 100 people who gathered at the square Tuesday.

The crowd of mostly women called on local leaders like Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown to urge the state education department to remove Paladino. Brown was among the first in Western New York to issue a statement against Paladino’s comments.

This comes in the wake of last Thursday’s special meeting by the board of education that demanded Paladino’s resignation within 24 hours, or they would take steps to petition State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia to remove him.

That process will continue Wednesday, when the board is expected to vote on hiring an outside attorney to complete the state petition for removal.

Paladino has stood his ground, and so the board will meet again tomorrow to select independent attorneys that will begin the lengthy paperwork process to petition the state.

That process must be completed with 30 days of the act, which means the board and other groups have a few more weeks to complete their applications.

Speakers took to the podium Tuesday to say Paladino has become a distraction to the board’s mission.

Paladino came under fire quickly after his comments appeared in the Dec. 22 issue of Artvoice magazine. Paladino responded to a question about predictions for 2017 with disparaging remarks against President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

Paladino said the following day he stood by his comments, and refused to apologize or step down, despite early calls for him to do so.

Earlier this week, Paladino released another statement, apologizing to “the minority community,” but standing by his original statement. He said it was meant in jest, and that it was never intended for publication. He said he meant to send the email to friends, and hit “reply” rather than “forward.” As a result, he said, his comments were sent to Artvoice.

Elia has thus far declined to comment, saying she may be forced to take action and wanted to remain impartial. But a statement from her office Wednesday read: “We are in the process of reviewing all of our options in this unusual situation and will closely watch the actions taken by the Buffalo Board of Education at tomorrow’s (Thursday’s) meeting.”