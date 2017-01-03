Body found amid Niagara Falls fire

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire broke out at a vacant house on 14th St. in Niagara Falls. Inside, authorities found a body.

It is not clear if the fire is what killed the person, but they were discovered as crews were fighting a fire around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Once the body was discovered, a coroner was called. It is not clear who it was, but they were identified as a male.

Crews fought the fire at the house for hours, but the building was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

