Buffalo man facing felonies related to narcotics investigation

bankston

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following the arrest of a Buffalo man this past December, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office said they have completed an investigation related to narcotics.

On December 16, a search warrant was executed on Benzinger St. that led to the arrest of 50-year-old Tracy Bankston.

At the residence where Bankston was taken into custody, deputies say they found heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, Suboxone, drug packaging materials, paraphernalia and around $12,000. In addition to that, deputies say they also found a loaded Tech 9 pistol and a .357 revolver.

Bankston was already a convicted felon at the time of his arrest and has a pending drug case in State Supreme Court. He was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a loaded firearm, criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell and destroying evidence.

In terms of misdemeanors, he was charged with criminal use of drug paraphernalia, criminal possession of two ounces or more of marijuana and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Bankston was committed to the Erie County Holding Center without bail.

img-3264 357 tech-9

