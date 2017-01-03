Buffalo Police, State Police make arrests after chase

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Police say multiple suspects are in custody after a vehicle chase following a call of shots fired. Charges are pending.

Buffalo Police tell us State Police attempted to pull over a vehicle near Genesee St. and Grey St. and a pursuit ensued. Buffalo Police say they assisted in the chase and a BPD vehicle was struck by another vehicle. No one was injured.

We reached out to State Police for more information and they told News 4 State police assisted Buffalo Police.

When News 4 arrived on the scene, Buffalo Police officers were collecting evidence. State Police did not appear to be on scene.

Our crew could see a Buffalo Police vehicle and grey SUV had collided, the SUV was partially on the sidewalk.

“A car, I don’t know how fast it was going, you could hear it was close to 100 miles per hour, and then all of the cops, there were probably seven or ten chasing them,” said Laura Stauffiger, a witness. “We kind of stood and watched, he went up on the train tracks.”

NFTA spokesperson Doug Hartmayer says the Metro Rail continued service and any delays were minimal.

Initially Buffalo Police told News 4 the chase began after reports of shots fired at three different locations, Jefferson and North Streets, E Ferry St. and Fillmore Ave., and Humboldt Pkwy and E Utica St.