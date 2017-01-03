Chicago, The Doobie Brothers coming to Darien Lake in July

(Still image taken from a YouTube video of The Doobie Brothers performing "Listen to the Music.")
DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fans of Chicago and The Doobie Brothers can catch them both at Darien Lake on July 18.

Both bands had a number of hits in the 1970s and have toured together in the past. Since then, they have gone through a number of lineup changes, but continue making music to this day.

Tickets for their western New York show go on sale Monday, January 9 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $25 to $125, and lawn ticket four packs can be purchased for $75.

Those interested can buy tickets online at LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Darien Lake is offering a special deal where those who buy a ticket in advance can get access to the theme park for an extra $10.99.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Here are videos of Chicago performing “Saturday In The Park” and The Doobie Brothers performing “Listen To The Music” live:

