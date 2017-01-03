Detectives work overtime to solve New Year’s Day shootings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo had its deadliest New Year’s Day in at least 10 years, according to police records. There were four shootings, three people were killed.

The shootings took place across the city.

In broad daylight, around 10:15 a.m., Buffalo Police told News 4 a 30 year old Buffalo woman was shot and killed outside of a home on the 200 block of Gold Street.

“It is scary, of course, living in the neighborhood,” said Bryan Bollman, the East Lovejoy Coalition of Neighbors Block Club president.

Bollman told News 4 the home where the shooting happened was not on their radar as a problem spot. He said he noticed more police patrolling the neighborhood on Monday.

People living nearby are on edge.

“We’re worried, could there be retaliation?” said Bollman.

It was the city’s third homicide and fourth shooting of 2017.

Around 1:00 a.m. on New Year’s Day, police said 22 year old Xavier Wimes from Cheektowaga was killed on Byrd Way.

Police rushed to Niagara St. near Acqua Restaurant, half an hour later where a 24 year old man had been shot. He is in critical condition.

At 6:30 a.m., police were called to a fatal shooting on McNeeley Way, where 25 year old Alvin McDowell from Buffalo was killed.

Police told us in each case the victim knew the shooter and was targeted

“All of the people were known to each other, it was not random acts of violence,” said Lt. Jeff Rinaldo.

We looked through police records and found this is the most violent start to a year in at least the last 10 years. There was a single homicide on Jan. 1 2014, 2010, 2008 and 2007.

There were more shooting deaths on Jan. 1 2017 than in all of Jan. 2016.

Detectives are working overtime to solve these cases, according to Buffalo Police. Mayor Byron Brown said on Monday these acts of violence “will not be tolerated”.

Bollman and Buffalo Police urge the public to report any information they may have about any of these shootings.

The confidential tip line number is 847-2255.