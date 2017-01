BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Utica resident Abdikadir Jaffar, 31, appeared in Buffalo City Court Tuesday after being charged with vehicular assault and DWI.

Buffalo police say he hit a car, veered off the road, hit a pole and then struck three pedestrians. The incident happened early Sunday morning on Richmond Ave. and Bryant St.

Police say two of the pedestrians are in critical condition at ECMC.

Jaffar is due back in court Friday.