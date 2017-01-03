Governor calls for free tuition at New York public colleges

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP modified) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing to offer free tuition at New York public colleges to eligible residents.

The Democrat unveiled his plan Tuesday morning at LaGuardia Community College in Queens alongside U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont. During the senator’s unsuccessful run for the Democratic presidential nomination last year, Sanders pushed for free tuition at all U.S. public colleges.

Cuomo’s plan would provide free tuition to a State University of New York (SUNY) or City University of New York (CUNY) college, including two-year community colleges, for residents whose families earn less than $125,000.

Cuomo’s proposal would have the program starting this fall. The governor’s plan would require approval by the Legislature.

New York has the nation’s largest public university system, with 440,000 students spread among 64 campuses across the state.

SUNY Chairman Carl McCall and Chancellor Nancy Zimpher released a statement following Cuomo’s announcement. It says:

“Governor Cuomo’s Excelsior Scholarship Program takes college affordability to a dramatic new level. This plan positions New York State as the first in the nation to not only provide free tuition for students from low- and- middle-income families pursuing two- and- four-year degrees, but to also go a step further, incentivizing full-time enrollment and college completion – both of which are proven game changers in students success.

“This is what college affordability is all about. Governor Cuomo’s plan will ensure true success for our students while also protecting the state’s investment in public higher education. SUNY strongly supports the Excelsior Scholarship Program and we will be making it a top priority in the upcoming budget session.”