Niagara Falls City School District reaching out to newborn babies to boost graduation rates

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — As soon as a new baby is born in Niagara Falls, a new member of the class of 2035 is welcomed into the Niagara Falls City School District.

“This is a start that will reap benefits 12 13 years from now when kids stay in school longer,” said Mark Laurrie, Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent.

The school district has partnered with the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to reach out to parents at the earliest point possible. Before moms leave the hospital, they’ll get a bag with freebies like a bib, spoon, and a book with information.

“Just this past year we delivered almost 440 babies and I’d say 3 quarters of those are Niagara Falls residents maybe even more,” said Vicki Smith, Director of Women’s Services, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Unformation in the booklet encourages parents to read to their children and includes tips for success in school.

“It’s shown that when you start education earlier that these students actually continue on to do better throughout middle school and high school and go on to college,” said Hannah Bailey, OB/GYN Physician, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

The initiative is an effort to get all students who go through the district, to graduate.

“There’s a definite correlation between the students who have had a strong early childhood program and their success in high school,” said Laurrie.

Laurrie says about 97% of students who started as a 12th grader last year, finished. The districts goal is to one day see 100% of students graduate.

School district officials say they plan to continue this initiative beyond 2017. Mount St. Mary’s Hospital of Lewiston also plans to include babies born at their facility in the initiative as well.