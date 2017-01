DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police officers in Dunkirk arrested a man accused of trying to kill a police officer in Puerto Rico.

George Santana was pulled over by police on Saturday afternoon. Once he was pulled over, Santana gave officers a fake name and was unable to give them proper identification.

According to police, he was discovered to be a fugitive wanted in Puerto Rico

Santana is being held without bail and could be extradited back to Puerto Rico.