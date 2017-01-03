Police: Suspect hit by cruiser has mental health past

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When Buffalo police were called to the the area of Chicago and Fulton streets Saturday afternoon for a suicidal suspect, they already knew who they were dealing with.

So they knew to be prepared for anything. And although the tactics used may have been unconventional, police officials maintain they did their jobs effectively, and most important, safely.

The images may be considered shocking on the surface, an officer appearing to ram a suspect holding a knife, threatening to kill himself and possibly harm others.

But there’s much more to consider.

“Any time you have somebody with a deadly weapon, who is threatening suicide, and/or threatening other people, you have to eliminate that threat as quickly as possible,” said Buffalo Lt. Jeff Rinaldo.

In this case, the 60-year-old man has a mental health history, which have required multiple police responses.

“A District officers have responded to his address multiple times in the past for previous mental hygiene concerns,” Rinaldo said.

The man’s weapon also presents a unique challenge. Buffalo police are trained on what’s known as the 21-foot rule.

“Officers are trained in the academy, if somebody has an edged weapon, they can pull their weapon and kill you, faster than you can draw your weapon, take aim and fire and eliminate the threat, provided that they are in a 21-foot distance from you,” Rinaldo said.

Even using a taser requires the officer to be no more than 15 feet away from the suspect, putting the officer in harm’s way. That is, if Buffalo police had tasers. They have two, and they’re only used by the department’s SWAT unit.

Tasers also wouldn’t have been as effective in this situation, Rinaldo said.

“He was wearing a heavy outer coat, he appeared to have multiple layers on,” he said. “There’s a likelihood that the weapon would not have been effective.”

Members of the Buffalo police union say they’ve been asking for tasers, but their requests have been met with resistance.

“We’ve been a strong advocate for the use of tasers or less lethal options for officers out in the field for many years,” said Kevin Kennedy, president of the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association.

Kennedy says officers have been asking about tasers for years.

“You’ve got to have an option to control them and not hurt them,” Kennedy said. “That’s the No. 1 protocol that we should be following. I think it’s a tragedy waiting to happen.”

Rinaldo says the department has long believed the risk outweighs the reward; less lethal doesn’t always translate to non-lethal.

“That’s a specialized weapon. Although many departments deploy it with their patrol officers, it is still a weapon that requires training, some experience and has very set ground rules on how it should be used,” Rinaldo said. “For our agency, based on the size and the numbers, our commissioner has decided that he’s going to issue a couple of those devices to our SWAT team, and we’re looking at their use of it, how it’s worked, has it been effective.

“At this point, there’s still a lot of controversy surrounding that weapon, and he has decided at this point, he does not wish to deploy them throughout the entire department,” he added.