Program aims to help seniors with Alzheimer’s disease in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A program aims to help people with Alzheimer’s disease in Western New York. Hundreds of thousands of people are diagnosed with the disease every year across the country, and the numbers are expected to rise in the future.

It’s a devastating disease that affects more than 5 million people across the country. According to the local chapter of the Alzheimer’s association, about 55 thousand people battle the disease here in Western New York.

The People Inc. Seniors Unlimited Program offers services for seniors suffering from the disease, dementia or memory loss. The adult daycare program runs Monday through Friday from 8P:30 am to 3:30 pm and also offers Saturday respite once a month.

Seniors participate in a variety of activities like exercise, art therapy, and yoga. It gives their families and caregivers a much needed break and the program is currently accepting new applicants.

“Their families are taking care it could be a husband or wife or a daughter taking care of a mom or dad this their only break. And we do help we do a lot of memory maintenance, reminiscing to help with that dementia,” said April Caggaino, People Inc. Senior Day Supervisor.

“The population is aging and when you have a lot of people entering what they call the risk age so over 65 and then even more over 85 more and more people are going to be at risk of developing it,” said Julia Szprygada, Alzheimer’s Association WNY Chapter Director of Education and Training.

The number of people being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s is expected to triple within the next 30 years.

For more information on the program go to:

People Inc. Seniors Unlimited: http://www.people-inc.org/senior_services_home/seniors_unlimited_adult_day_program/index.html

Alzheimer’s Association Western New York Chapter: http://www.alz.org/wny/