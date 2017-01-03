Sen. Schumer warns against a “Twitter presidency”

Charles Schumer
FILE - In this July 8, 2015 file photo, Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is pledging to hold President-elect Donald Trump and congressional Republicans to account — and warning against a “Twitter presidency.”

The New Yorker says Senate Democrats will hold Trump to his promise to “Make America Great Again” — as long as that means creating jobs, raising incomes, giving real opportunities to the disadvantaged and protecting civil rights.

But Schumer says, “We’ll fight him tooth and nail when he appeals to the baser instincts that diminish America and its greatness.”

The newly elevated Senate Democratic leader says the issues confronting America are so complex that “we cannot tweet them away.”

Schumer spoke Tuesday as Congress convened for its first session of 2017.

