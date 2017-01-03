Students voice support for Gov. Cuomo’s tuition proposal, lawmakers have questions

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)- Governor Andrew Cuomo is taking steps to make it easier for students to go to college across New York State. His plan would make a college education tuition-free for more than 940,000 state residents.

Student debt has become the second largest source of consumer debt, soaring to $1.2 trillion nationwide.

“College is expensive whether we work or not,” said Zoya Seaforth, a junior at UB who is studying physical therapy. “We go to school and this money adds up and it’s a struggle.”

Students told News 4 it’s also affecting whether some continue their education.

“Many of my friends have graduated with an undergrad degree with the intention of going on to graduate school but could not because of the financial burden of undergrad,” said Andrew Baumgartner, a first year medical student at UB. “That’s limiting their potential in the future and it’s limiting their ability to get the degree they set out to get.”

Governor Cuomo wants to ease that burden. He’s proposed an Excelsior Scholarship Program to allow students whose families make up to $125,000 per year, to attend SUNY or CUNY schools for free.

“I think if the students who get the scholarship have shown a lot of interest in their education, that they really value the gift they are receiving, then it would be a good thing,” said Becca Justinger, a math education graduate student at UB.

If it’s approved by the legislature, it would be phased in over the next three years. Governor Cuomo expects the program to cost $163 million every year.

Republican Assemblyman Ray Walter, who represents the 146th district, thinks the actual price tag will be much higher.

“The devil is always in the details,” said Assemblyman Walter. “We certainly want to help middle class families afford college tuition for their kids but somebody is always going to pay, nothing is free.”

Governor Cuomo said the state will pay for the cost of tuition that isn’t covered by federal grants and the state Tuition Assistance Program already in place.

Assemblyman Walter told News 4 the state could have a potential $700 million deficit this year and questions where the state will find the money to pay for the program.

He also wants more information about whether students will have to maintain a certain GPA and if the cost of tuition continue to rise for students who aren’t covered by the Excelsior Scholarship.

Assemblyman Walter hopes these questions will be answered when the 2017 legislative session gets underway on Wednesday.

“Overall, if we can come up with a plan that helps kids afford to go to school and invest in their education, I think that’s great,” said Assemblyman Walter.

Meanwhile, students are hopeful.

“I mean it is opportunity, opportunity is great for anyone as long as it happens,” said student Zoya Seaforth.