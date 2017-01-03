Third New Year’s Day homicide victim identified

Related Coverage Detectives work overtime to solve New Year’s Day shootings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- 30-year-old Shanna Mason was shot and killed Sunday morning on Gold Street in Buffalo.

Mason, who has three children, is described as “an amazing young woman” by her friends. Those close to her tell News 4 they want justice.

Sources confirm Mason was shot by another female, but Buffalo Police have not made any arrests.

Mason was the third person to lose their life to gun violence in Buffalo on New Year’s Day.

She was gunned down around 10:15 a.m. on Gold Street.

Earlier Sunday, 22-year-old Xavier Wimes of Cheektowaga was shot and killed on Byrd Way near Jefferson. 25-year-old Alvin McDowell of Buffalo was shot and killed on McNeeley Way near Byrd Way shortly after.

Police tell us a 24-year-old man remains in critical condition, after being shot near Acqua Restaurant on Niagara Street.

“The police are following up on leads. These are incidents that will not be tolerated in the City of Buffalo and the police have been working very aggressively on all of these incidents to make sure that we put pressure on the individuals that are responsible,” Mayor Byron Brown said Tuesday.

Police don’t believe any of these shootings are random, and say all of the suspects knew their victims. Investigators are working to determine if the shootings that killed Wimes and McDowell are connected in any way.

Buffalo Police say this was the deadliest New Year’s Day the city has seen in a decade.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Buffalo Police’s confidential tip line at 847-2255.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for Mason’s children. Click here to donate.