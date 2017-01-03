Tuesday high school basketball recap 1/3/17

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – What was billed to be the biggest match-up of the night lived up to the hype, as MMA foes Timon and Canisius went down to the wire.

The Crusaders had a 36-game winning streak against Western New York opponents heading into the contest and, in front of a rowdy South Buffalo crowd, the Tigers snapped it with a 67-65 win.

Park School of Buffalo entered the week as the top-ranked team in New York state in class A. The Pioneers, 6-1, visited the MMA’s St. Joe’s for a non-conference tune-up. Park escaped with a 78-64 win.