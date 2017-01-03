Woman accused of stealing more than $1 million from employer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An East Aurora woman was accused of embezzling more than $1,000,000 from her employer.

Billie Becker, 55, had been employed by Towne Automotive since 2001. In the last eight years, she has served as Controller.

Orchard Park police suspect Becker had been stealing company funds since at least 2012. Towne officials became aware of the alleged thefts when a credit card company called and asked about a card that Towne was not aware of.

An investigation began, and Becker was subsequently accused of taking the money to pay for personal accounts.

Becker was charged with one count of grand larceny. She posted $10,000 bail.