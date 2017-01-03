Woman accused of stealing more than $1 million from employer

By Published:
billie-becker

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — An East Aurora woman was accused of embezzling more than $1,000,000 from her employer.

Billie Becker, 55, had been employed by Towne Automotive since 2001. In the last eight years, she has served as Controller.

Orchard Park police suspect Becker had been stealing company funds since at least 2012. Towne officials became aware of the alleged thefts when a credit card company called and asked about a card that Towne was not aware of.

An investigation began, and Becker was subsequently accused of taking the money to pay for personal accounts.

Becker was charged with one count of grand larceny. She posted $10,000 bail.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s