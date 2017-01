BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A male victim was seriously injured in a Buffalo shooting Wednesday afternoon.

It is not clear where the victim was shot, but he was in a vehicle that crashed at Leslie St. and Scajaquada St. after the shooting occurred just before 2 p.m.

The victim was taken to ECMC.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the confidential police tip line at 847-2255.