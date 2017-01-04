Authorities investigating overnight thefts in Town of Olean

TOWN OF OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police and the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a number of vehicle larcenies in the Dugan Rd. area of the Town of Olean.

According to authorities, an unknown person has been going into unlocked vehicles at night to steal purses and wallets.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity taking place is asked to report it to the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities also advise residents keep their homes and vehicles locked.

The investigation into the thefts is ongoing.