Authorities investigating overnight thefts in Town of Olean

By Published:
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY SHERIFF, CATT CO, SHERIFF, POLICE, CUFFS, GRAPHICS CO SHERIFF GFX

TOWN OF OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police and the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a number of vehicle larcenies in the Dugan Rd. area of the Town of Olean.

According to authorities, an unknown person has been going into unlocked vehicles at night to steal purses and wallets.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity taking place is asked to report it to the Sheriff’s Office. Authorities also advise residents keep their homes and vehicles locked.

The investigation into the thefts is ongoing.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s