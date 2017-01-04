Buffalo police looking for suspect in M&T Bank robbery

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An M&T Bank branch at Fountain Plaza was robbed Wednesday afternoon.

The person suspected of committing the crime came into the bank just after 1 p.m., Buffalo police say.

After this, they allegedly handed a note to a teller, demanded money and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as having a thin mustache, and was wearing a black hat and dark gray coat.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call or text the police department’s confidential tip line at 847-2255.