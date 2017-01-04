City of Tonawanda Police looking for man accused of assault, strangulation

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the City of Tonawanda are looking for help finding a man they say was involved in two violent domestic incidents on New Years Day.

Police say that as a result of the incidents, a female was injured.

Peter Beras Jr., 32, is described as 5’9″ and 165 lbs. He has brown eyes, a beard and is bald.

Police have an active felony warrant for Beras. He is accused of strangulation, reckless endangerment, coercion and assault.

278 Adam St. was his last known address, but police say he is known to frequent Buffalo’s Riverside neighborhood.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 692-2121 ext. 0.

