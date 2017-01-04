Erie County Executive lives on less than $7 a day, fights poverty stigma

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz is living in poverty this week.

Poloncarz can’t spend more then $6.36 a day on food for one week That’s the average amount a person living in poverty can afford here in Erie County. And Poloncarz is now learning first hand, it’s not easy.

Poloncarz is using his more than 11 thousand followers on twitter to get the conversation started on social media. He said, “People are following what i’m posting on Twitter and Facebook, and they’re commenting. It’s been interesting seeing peoples’ critique of my purchases…”

So he put a plan in action to get the most bang for his buck, in a healthy way. So an orange or two, and a box of cereal, will feed his carefully curated needs for one week. He said, “And I normally would go shopping and figure out what I need and I’d buy it. There are things that I wanted to buy that I couldn’t buy.” The challenge comes from the Rural Outreach Center in East Aurora.

Executive Director frank Cerny says poverty may be where you least expect it. He said, “Most of the poverty in Erie County is outside the city of Buffalo.”

So now leaders are putting plans in place, like bringing coolers for fresh food to corner stores in these communities.

The ROC Resolutions Challenge will focus on a different obstacle often encountered by those living in poverty. In addition to Poloncarz’s focus on food from Jan. 2-8, other topics that will be highlighted include transportation (Jan. 9-15), utilities (Jan. 16-22) and clothing (Jan. 23-29.)

Poloncarz’s progress on his $6.36 per day on food journey can be tracked by following him on Facebook or Twitter. For more information about the “ROC Resolution Challenge,” visit their website here.