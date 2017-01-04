Shanna Mason’s family remembers mom of three as they’re searching for justice

Related Coverage Third New Year’s Day homicide victim identified

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Aniyah Callahan looks at a photo of her mom — Shanna Mason.

“To me, she’s a role model,” said Callahan, 11, Mason’s eldest daughter. “She’s inspirational.”

When the family took these pictures, they knew the were capturing memories to last a lifetime. They didn’t know that Mason’s lifetime would be cut short on New Year’s Day when she was gunned down on Gold Street around 10:15am.

“It’s too young; too soon,” said Pauline Mason, Shanna’s mom.

“She was and always will be the best person I knew,” said Aniyah.

The people who knew Mason best are grieving and in disbelief. They don’t know many details about what happened Sunday. Sources tell News 4 a woman was the shooter.

“When this person took her life, I know they weren’t thinking because now she’s gone,” said Aniyah.

“I don’t see why anybody would want to hurt her,” said Pauline.

Shanna’s mom says her daughter was working at Elderwood at Amherst as a Certified Nursing Assistant on Sunday morning and people at work say she was on break around the time of the shooting.

“She was just there that morning and then didn’t return,” said Anna Borjarczuk-Foy, who hired Shanna at Elderwood.

Those closest to Shanna are spending these days trying to capture her personality.

“You couldn’t walk by Shanna without seeing her smile, without feeling better,” said Borjarczuk-Foy.

“Whenever she walked into a room, she would light it up, no matter what mood everyone was in,” said Aniyah.

A mom to three, Shanna was an only child. And this family of five, now has four.

“I’m going to do my best to take care of Michaeld and Shanyla,” said Aniyah through tears.

“Now I have to depend on them,” said Pauline, looking over at her grandchildren.

The four people who loved Mason most want justice.

“I don’t want it to be months; I want it now,” said Pauline.

But until then, they wait; the four of them, looking at pictures of memories they made with their daughter and mom; memories that will have to last them the rest of their lifetimes.