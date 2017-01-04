Government mistake turns grandmother into a ‘zombie’



NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – For Nancy Pipalski, each day is like being in the middle of one of those ‘zombie’ movies: The government says she is dead, but the North Tonawanda grandmother is still living, breathing, and eating real food–not the creepy stuff that zombies eat.

Pipalski somehow ended up in the U.S. Social Security Administration’s Death Master File—a data base of Americans who are reported deceased–and when your name ends up in the DMF, your life stops. Nancy is still alive and kicking, but other critical aspects of her life have stopped.

The part-time supermarket worker makes regular visits to the Social Security office in Niagara Falls, with all of her identification to show she has not passed on, but so far, Pipalski said, little has changed.

“I gave them my drivers license, they asked me all these things about my family and stuff, and I gave them all the answers. But I was still dead in their eyes.”

The SSA lists Nancy’s date of death as December 2, but she didn’t find out until two weeks later, when she tried to use a bank ATM, and her card was rejected. Then it all just snowballed, leading to letters from Social Security to her surviving family members, followed by visits to the Niagara Falls office.

“I am saying what are you doing? I have been here, you have seen me I said I just don’t understand it–why one Social Security place cannot call another one and say she is sitting here.”

Nancy dialed up Call 4 Action, and News 4 contacted Social Security’s regional office in New York City. We were told they are working on Nancy’s case, and it is a priority.

For Nancy, every day seems surreal, “I even called my son, and I said, ‘Am I really talking to you or not?’ because I did not know I eixisted.”

Social Security officials have estimated they have been making improvements, but still add more than

9,000 names, by mistake to their DMF each year.

SSA’s Inspector General has been urging the expansion of an Electronic Death Registration program, for reporting American deaths to the DMF, which he insists will reduce errors dramatically. Right now 42 states are participating in the program. New York City is a participant, New York State is not.