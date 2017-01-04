How would repealing the Affordable Care Act impact your county?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says over 2.7 million New Yorkers would lose health care coverage if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

The impact on the state budget would be an estimated $3.7 billion. Cuomo says approximately $595 million in funding would be lost for New York.

“The cost of a repeal of the Affordable Care Act, to state and local budgets and to the New Yorkers who depend on its health care coverage, is simply too high to justify,” Cuomo said. “Since its implementation, the Affordable Care Act has become a powerful tool to lower the cost of health insurance for local governments and New Yorkers, and it is essential that the federal government does not jeopardize the health and livelihoods of millions of working families.”

Here are the local numbers broken down by county:

Allegany – 4,608 people — an estimated $786,300 in funding would be lost

Cattaraugus – 8,310 people — an estimated $1,211,333 in funding would be lost

Chautauqua – 15,270 people — an estimated $2,443,709 in funding would be lost

Erie – 93,403 people — an estimated $17,149,148 in funding would be lost

Genesee – 5,074 people — an estimated $691,774 in funding would be lost

Niagara – 21,287 people — an estimated $3,849,704 in funding would be lost

Orleans – 4,522 people — an estimated $667,917 in funding would be lost

Wyoming – 3,700 people — an estimated $382,781 in funding would be lost

Cuomo says counties in the state have been able to use additional federal Medicaid funding through the Affordable Care Act, which he says goes to counties and helps lower property taxes.