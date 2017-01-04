Man accused of attacking ex, 2 others pleads ‘not guilty’ to attempted murder

Mark Dublino

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend, her elderly father and her friend was arraigned in court.

Prosecutors say that on June 4, Cheektowaga resident Mark Dublino, 53, burglarized his former girlfriend’s Amherst home. Two days later, officials say he returned and attacked her and her friend with a sledgehammer. According to prosecutors, both were struck multiple times in the head.

After this, prosecutors say Dublino drove to his ex’s parents’ home and struck her father with a shovel. The three are still recovering from their injuries.

Dublino was charged with four counts of first-degree burglary, one count of second-degree burglary, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault and one count of aggravated criminal contempt.

He pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges and was jailed without bail. Dublino was ordered to avoid all contact with the victims.

He faces a maximum of 75 years in prison if he is convicted.

